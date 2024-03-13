Home

Kriti Kharbanda – Pulkit Samrat Wedding: Pastel Colour Outfits to Guest List, Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Bollywood couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to host their lavish wedding in Delhi NCR's ITC Grand Hotel. It is expected that the couple will get married on March 15, 2024. Read on.

New Delhi: Bollywood couple Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are no doubt the talk of the town from arranging a luxurious wedding with a breathtaking venue to extravagant suites. The couple’s lavish wedding in Manesar is grabbing the headlines since Kriti and Pulkit’s roka photos went viral on social media. Soon the second hint of their grand marriage came forward through an Instagram post where Kirit Kharbanda, secretly revealed the month in which the duo are planning to get married. It is speculated that the couple might tie the knot in March, and it was reality when Pulkit Samrat’s house was decked up with light and a news report claimed that the couple may get married in ITC Grand Bharat surrounded by the Aravali hills. Here’s everything you need to know from the guest list to the lavishing wedding venue in Manesar.

Pulkit Samrat- Kriti Kharbanda’s Wedding Theme Revealed

The wedding ceremony of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s extravagant wedding is expected to be of pastel-themed. A news report published by The Hindustan Times revealed that the couple is looking forward to a Punjabi wedding. A source close to the news agency stated, “The wedding festivities have started with an intimate get-together of families in Delhi, and festivities and wedding will follow it in Manesar. The wedding ceremony will be a Punjabi affair high on music, dance, food, and masti (sic).”

Pulkit Samrat – Kriti Kharbanda’s Guest List For Wedding Ceremony

As the wedding bells ring at Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s extravagant wedding venue, there have been speculations regarding the guest list who will be attending the luxurious wedding ceremony of Pulkit and Kriti. A news report published by the Hindustan Times claimed that the guest list includes Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Luv Ranjan, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Mika Singh. Earlier it was revealed that the entire Fukrey cast will be flying from Mumbai to Delhi to attend the wedding ceremony. The guest list includes celebs like Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Luv Ranjan, and Mika Singh as well.

Expected Date Of Ceremonies To Be Held At ITC Grand Bharat:

Pulkit Samrat – Kriti Kharbanda’s Breathtaking Wedding Venue

The ANI news agency claimed that the Bollywood couple have reportedly booked their wedding ceremony at ITC Grand Bharat located in Delhi NCR. The report further claimed that the couple is looking forward to a three-day wedding ceremony at the extravagant heritage hotel amidst Aravali hills.

The lavish hotel will also host the wedding rituals as well apart from the grand wedding. A news report published by The Hindustan Times claimed that the luxurious hotel is spread across 12 lakh square meters. The heritage hotel also features four presidential villas, 100 suites, a semi-private pool, a walk-in closet, and/or a terrace, and rooms available at a starting price of Rs 28,000 claimed by Makemytrip.com. Apart from the jaw-dropping interiors, the heritage hotel is surrounded by greenery on four sides, the ITC Grand Hotel also gives a fine dining experience and offers exciting outdoor and indoor activities.

Take a look at glimpses of ITC Grand Hotel:

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda’s Relationship

For the unknown, Pulkit and Kirit have been dating together for years, and in early 2024, with their Roka pics of their engagement, the couple announced the start of their new chapter. Many don’t know that Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have featured together in films like Verry Di Wedding which was released in 2018, since then the chemistry between the couple soared high, and in 2019, Pulkit and Kriti shared the silver lining for the film Pagalpanti and once again in Taish which was released in 2020.

Stay tuned for updates on India.com for the latest updates on their grand wedding in ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar.

