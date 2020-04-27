Actors Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao starrer upcoming film which was announced by Maddock sometime back has finally got its title. As revealed by Mid-Day, the Abhishek Jain directorial will now be called Second Innings. The team of the film might be waiting to begin the shoot that has been suspended for now owing to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown but the work on the film is on even if it means making slow progress. Also Read - Kriti Sanon Writes Poem on Coronavirus, Says Lockdown Made Her go Back to Writing Poetry

The film features Rajkummar and Kriti as a couple who decides to adopt elderly people in the family as parents. Like most films being made under Dinesh Vijan's production banner, Second Innings, too, tries to deal with a different subject which is also socially relevant. Veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal play the roles of the adopted parents. How their entry in the couple's life creates havoc and how that leads to confusion, regrets, and more, comprise the story of Second Innings.

This is the second time after Bareilly Ki Barfi that Kriti and Rajkummar are teaming up for a film. The shooting of Second Innings was slated to begin in March in Delhi but now, the makers have no idea when and how they will schedule to kick-start the film. Talking about the same, the director said, "We were supposed to begin shooting in Delhi in March, but now everything has been pushed due to the pandemic."

Meanwhile, Kriti is also awaiting the release of her solo entertainer Mimi which features her in the role of a young surrogate mother. The film was scheduled to hit the screens in July this year.