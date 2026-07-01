Kriti Sanon breaks silence on breakup rumours with Kabir Bahia, shares cosy picture with him: ‘Some moments will…’

A new post from Kriti Sanon has reignited interest among fans as the actress shared unseen moments featuring Kabir Bahia, adding fuel to ongoing discussions about their rumoured relationship.

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Kriti Sanon breaks silence on breakup rumours (PC: Twitter)

Kriti Sanon has once again become the centre of attention after sharing a series of personal moments from the past few months on social media. Among the many pictures in her latest photo dump, one image featuring businessman Kabir Bahia quickly caught fans’ attention. The post comes at a time when rumours about their alleged breakup had been circulating online. Without directly addressing the speculation, Kriti’s latest update appears to have put those rumours to rest. The actress also recently opened up about her personal life and explained why she prefers to keep her relationships away from the public eye.

Kriti Sanon shares cosy picture with Kabir Bahia

Kriti recently shared a collection of unseen photographs from the last six months on Instagram. The post included moments from holidays, time spent with family, selfies and behind-the-scenes glimpses from her personal life. One of the biggest highlights was a cosy picture with Kabir Bahia as the two enjoyed a live performance together.

In the photo, Kabir is seen wearing an embroidered ivory sherwani while Kriti opted for a casual black hoodie featuring the words “Emotionally Invested, Financially Broke” on the back. The two were seen with their arms around each other, leaving fans convinced that the rumours of a breakup were far from true. Sharing the pictures, Kriti captioned the post, “Half yearly dump! Some moments that never made it to the gram… (And some never will).” The caption further added to the curiosity surrounding her personal life.

See Kriti Sanon’s viral post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon)

How breakup rumours started?

Rumours about Kriti and Kabir’s relationship surfaced after a photograph of Kabir attending a wedding with another woman went viral on social media. The image led many users to speculate that the rumoured couple had ended their relationship.

However, people close to Kabir later clarified that the woman seen in the viral picture is a family friend whom he considers like a sister. According to reports, the photograph was taken out of context and the rumours were based on incorrect assumptions. Kriti’s latest Instagram post has now added fresh fuel to the belief that the two continue to share a close bond.

Kriti Sanon reacts to dating rumours

During a recent interview, Kriti was asked about Kabir Bahia’s presence at her sister Nupur Sanon‘s wedding celebrations and whether she would like to comment on the relationship rumours. The actress chose not to reveal much about her personal life. She said she prefers discussing such matters only after marriage and believes some parts of life should remain private.

When she was once again asked about the “special friend” seen at the wedding, Kriti smiled and replied, “I won’t accept or deny anything.” Her response has once again sparked discussions among fans while also making it clear that she intends to keep her private life away from public attention.

Kriti Sanon’s latest film continues strong box office run

On the work front, Kriti Sanon is currently enjoying the massive success of Cocktail 2. The film has collected Rs 103.50 crore in India gross collections, while its India net collection has reached Rs 86.80 crore. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film has emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026. Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic drama also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.