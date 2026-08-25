Kriti Sanon breaks silence on Raksha Bandhan ad row: ‘When will we stop telling women what to wear?’

Kriti Sanon addresses Raksha Bandhan ad backlash, hits back at Kangana Ranaut's 'bikini' remark: 'Culture and traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!'

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Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad

Kriti Sanon has addressed the criticism surrounding her recent Raksha Bandhan advertisement after the GIVA campaign sparked a debate online over her outfit and its portrayal of the festival. Responding to the backlash, Sanon said that festivals should be about emotions, traditions and the relationships they celebrate rather than clothing. In a social media post, Kriti explained why the advertisement’s message was important to her. She also defended the decision to include her pet dog in the Raksha Bandhan celebrations, pointing out that pets are an important part of the family.

“The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have,” she wrote.

Kriti further said that she and her sister pray for each other’s health, happiness and long life. She explained that the same sentiment also extends to their pets. “And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family!” the actor wrote.

“Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear??Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman’s respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”

The advertisement had earlier faced criticism from a section of social media users, who questioned Kriti’s outfit and accused the campaign of not respecting the traditional spirit of Raksha Bandhan. The ad also drew attention for showing Kriti tying a Rakhi to a dog.

Kriti’s response comes amid the ongoing debate over the campaign and its interpretation of the festival.