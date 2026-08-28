Kriti Sanon celebrates Rakhi with sister Nupur, responds to Raksha Bandhan ad controversy with a cheeky post: ‘Rakhi fashion committee…’

Kriti Sanon celebrated Raksha Bandhan with sister Nupur Sanon and shared pictures from the festivities. Her latest post on Instagram also appeared to take a playful dig at those who criticised her Raksha Bandhan advertisement.

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Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan post (PC: Instagram)

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon celebrated Raksha Bandhan 2026 with her sister Nupur Sanon, but her latest festive post has also caught attention for another reason. Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her recent Raksha Bandhan advertisement, the actress shared a series of pictures with Nupur and appeared to take a playful dig at those who have been commenting on her outfit. Rather than letting the ongoing debate take away from the festival, Kriti seemed keen to focus on what Raksha Bandhan actually means to her and her sister.

Kriti Sanon celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sister Nupur

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram on August 28, 2026 (Friday) to share pictures from her Raksha Bandhan 2026 celebrations with Nupur Sanon. The sisters were seen celebrating the festival together, with rakhis tied around their wrists. The post captured their close bond and gave fans a glimpse of their celebrations away from the ongoing social media chatter.

Along with the pictures, Kriti shared a caption that appeared to reference the recent debate over her Raksha Bandhan advertisement. In the caption she wrote, “While the Rakhi fashion committee is still in session. We’re focusing on what really matters. Happy Rakhi to all”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon)

The post quickly caught attention online, with many fans praising Kriti for staying strong and vocal on the outfit controversy.

Fans reactions to Kriti Sanon’s Rakhi post amid Raksha Bandhan ad controversy

Fans largely supported Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan post with sister Nupur Sanon, praising the actress for keeping the focus on the festival and sibling bond. Many called her cheeky response to the ongoing ad controversy a fitting reply to trolls. One social media user wrote, “Unshaken – Unbothered – Unstoppable”, another commented, “Thank you for speaking up and taking a stand when it mattered the most. Happy Rakhi”, another wrote, “GAG THEM AGAIN WITH THAT CAPTION”, another Instagram user commented, “More power to you girls !!!”

Kriti’s post came days after her Raksha Bandhan jewellery ad sparked criticism over her outfit and its portrayal of the festival

Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan ad controversy explained

The controversy began after Kriti Sanon appeared in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement for jewellery brand GIVA. The actress was seen in a contemporary outfit while celebrating the festival, but a section of social media users criticised her look and questioned whether it was appropriate for a traditional occasion.

The debate grew after Kangana Ranaut commented on the advertisement and criticised Kriti’s outfit. Kriti later responded to the criticism, arguing that festivals are about the emotions and meaning attached to traditions rather than simply the clothes a person wears.She also questioned why women’s clothing continues to be used as a measure of their respect for culture. Her sister Nupur also came out in support of her.

The controversy eventually led the jewellery brand withdraw the advertisement. The jewellery brand said that it respected Indian culture, traditions and festivals and that hurting anyone’s sentiments was never its intention.