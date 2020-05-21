Actor Kriti Sanon, like so many of us in lockdown, was in need of a quick haircut and her sister Nupur Sanon close to her helped her out. The Panipat actor got a quarantine cut amid lockdown and looks fresh in short hair. Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared a video and pictures of herself along with Nupur. In the video, Nupur holds a pair of scissors and a spray bottle of water even as Kriti gestures with her fingers to suggest a haircut. Also Read - Kriti Sanon Speaks on Playing a Surrogate Mother in Mimi And How Her Character Wants to be a 'Bollywood Actress'

While sharing the video, Kriti captioned it as, "Baal baal bach gaye… 💇🏻‍♀️ Watch it till the end to see for yourself! Have never ever gone this short! And I Love It!!!😍❤️💃🏻💃🏻 Thank you @nupursanon for such a refreshing cut💞💞 P.S. You did scare me with your goofy wicked smile and the fact that u were constantly moving your booty on the punjabi tracks while you had my precious tresses in your hand! 🤪😂 #LockdownWithTheSanonSisters #TheSanonSisters".

Kriti Sanon was not sure if Nupur can do it properly, however, the results are here and you can see how perfectly she chopped the actor's hair.

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in Mimi, directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychay.