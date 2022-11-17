Kriti Sanon Gives a Befitting Reply to Paparazzo Asking About Her Partner at Awards Event – Here’s What She Said
Kriti Sanon recently gave a befitting reply to a paparazzo asking about her partner at an awards event.
Kriti Sanon’s Befitting Reply to Paparazzo: Kriti Sanon is all geared up for her upcoming release Bhediya. The actor was recently papped in her dazzling sexy outfit as she arrived at an awards event. Kriti, while posing for the shutterbugs was asked about her partner, to which the actor gave a befitting reply. She was one of the attendees at Elle Beauty Awards 2022 among celebs like Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Tejasswi Prakash, Elli Avram and Nargis Fakhri. Kriti wore a dark blue front-open satin dress and heels while she kept her hair open. She completed her look with silver studs and a bracelet. The actor has been experimenting with her fashion statements for Bhediya promotions and at other public events.
CHECK OUT KRITI SANON’S SASSY REPLY TO PAPRARAZZO IN VIDEO SHARED BY VIRAL BHAYANI:
KRITI SANON’S SASSY REPLY HAILED BY NETIZENS
As Kriti arrived at the event while donning her smoking hot cut-out gown a paparazzo quizzed her, “Aapka partner nhi hai (You don’t have a partner?). The Bhediya actor gave a prompt reply saying, “Toh kya hua (So what?).” She again started posing candidly for the paps with a smile. Reacting to the viral video a netizen wrote, “To kya huaa🔥 fire kriti.” Another person commented, “This Photo is going to break the internet 💀👀.”
Bhediya also stars Varun Dhawan, Deepak Dobriyal and others in pivotal characters.
