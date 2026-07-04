Kriti Sanon opens up about gender bias on film sets, says: ‘Kitne sawal poochti…’

In a candid conversation, Kriti Sanon reflected on how gender dynamics play out on film sets, sharing moments that reveal the unequal treatment faced by female actors in the industry.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/kriti-sanon-opens-up-about-gender-bias-on-film-sets-says-kitne-sawal-poochti-hai-yeh-arey-50-sawal-shuru-ho-jaayenge-8465324/ Copy

Kriti Sanon reveals harsh truth about film sets (PC: Twitter)

Kriti Sanon has spoken openly about the differences she has observed in how male and female actors are treated on film sets. In a recent conversation, she shared her personal experiences from the industry and explained how behaviour changes depending on the gender of an actor. According to her, women often face subtle bias that is not always obvious at first but becomes clear over time. She pointed out that while the film industry has improved in many ways, there are still moments where female actors are made to feel less important or less authoritative compared to their male co-stars. Her comments have once again sparked discussion around equality and working culture in Bollywood.

Kriti Sanon on how women are treated differently on sets

In a conversation with Lily Singh on her YouTube channel, Kriti reflected on her journey from modelling to films and said that Bollywood has been the most challenging space for her. She mentioned that earlier, most films were built around male leads and women were often given limited roles that revolved around romance or support characters.

She added that things are slowly changing now, with stronger and more meaningful roles being written for women. However, she also made it clear that certain patterns of bias still continue in everyday work environments on set.

“Kitne sawal poochti hai” mindset on female actors

One of the key points Kriti highlighted was how questioning behaviour is perceived differently depending on who is asking. She explained that when she asks questions about a scene or character, it is sometimes seen negatively. She said people respond with comments like, “Kitne sawal poochti hai yeh, 50 sawal shuru ho jaayenge,” suggesting she is being overly detailed or difficult.

However, she pointed out that when a male actor asks the same questions, he is seen as involved and serious about the role. This double standard, according to her, reflects a deeper issue in mindset rather than intention.

Kriti on unequal treatment beyond performances

Kriti also spoke about small but noticeable differences in how actors are treated on set. She mentioned examples like differences in cars, rooms, or general comfort arrangements provided to male and female actors. While she clarified that material comfort is not her main concern, she said the real issue is the feeling of being valued equally.

She also added that assistant directors often call female actors earlier and tend to be more cautious around male stars. According to her, this sometimes leads to women being unintentionally taken for granted in the workflow of a shoot. Meanwhile, Kriti acknowledged that the industry is changing and more women-centric stories are being made. She believes progress is visible but not complete yet. She emphasised that respect and equal treatment matter more than privileges, and small behavioural changes can make a big difference in how women feel on set.

Recent work of Kriti Sanon

Kriti was recently seen in Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania. The film also featured Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. It received mixed responses from critics and audiences and collected around Rs 137 crore worldwide. Kriti has not yet announced her next project.