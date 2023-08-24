Home

Kriti Sanon penned a gratitude note on winning her first Best Actress National Award for Laxman Utekar's 'Mimi'.

Kriti Sanon Pens Gratitude Note on Her National Award Win For ‘Mimi’: Kriti Sanon is basking high on her first National Award win for her performance in Laxman Utekar’s Mimi. The actress had won accolades for her portrayal a surrogate mother in the film. Kriti shares the 69th National Film Award for Best Actress trophy with Alia Bhatt. Alia has won the award for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Previously, there was internet debate over the recipient of the 69th National Film Award between Alia and Kangana Ranaut. The latter has been a four-time National Award winner and was considered a strong contender for her portrayal of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalitha.

KRITI SANON PENS HEARTFELT NOTE ON HR FIRST NATIONAL AWARD WIN:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

KRITI SANON WINS BEST ACTRESS NATIONAL AWARD FOR MIMI

Kriti shared a gratitude note on Instagram which read, “Elated, overwhelmed, grateful. Still sinking it in…pinching myself… this has actually happened. The National Award for the Best Actress for Mimi. Thank you to the jury who considered my performance worthy of the most prestigious award. It means the world to me. Congratulations Alia, so so well deserved! I’ve always admired your work, and I’m too excited that I get to share this moment with you. Big hug. Let’s celebrate.” She added smiling emojis in her heartfelt note. The Mimi actress captioned her post as, ” Eyes are moist, Heart is full! ❤️

The National Award : Best Actress for Mimi #Blessed #Grateful .”

Kriti was last seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. She will next be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s untitled rom-com starring Shahid Kapoor and Dharmendra in crucial roles. Kriti is also a part of The Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress is also filming her home production Do Patti.

