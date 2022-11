Kriti Sanon – Prabhas’ Relationship CONFIRMED? Varun Dhawan Says So…

Varun Dhawan gives major hint about Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's relationship. Here's what he said.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have got a positive response from the audience for their movie Bhediya. Recently, a video of Varun hinting at the dating rumors of his co-star Kriti with Prabhas has been doing rounds on the internet. During the promotions at the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, while interacting with Karan Johar, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor hinted at Kriti’s relationship.

When Karan asked Varun about a list and why Kriti’s name was not on it, the Main Tera Hero actor replied “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika Padukone ke saath.” After his statement, Kriti was seen blushing. The video was shared by one of the users on Twitter along with a caption, “Whaaaaaaattt …… Joo meyy soch raha hoo, voo aap log bii?!. #KritiSanon #Prabhas !! #ProjectK”.

Tentatively titled Project K, the movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that’s been in the news ever since its announcement. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are sharing the screen in Nag Ashwin’s directorial Project K. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Project K, is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

The speculations about Kriti and Prabhas’s dating have been in news for quite some time. Though the actors have been tight-lipped about their relationship, fans are eagerly waiting for them to put the official stamp on it. Meanwhile, the rumoured couple will be seen in Adipurush, the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles, directed by Om Raut. It was earlier slated to release on January 12, 2023; however, it will now hit the theatres on June 16, 2023.

The film is based on the Indian epic Ramayana. Prabhas plays Lord Ram while Saif stars as the antagonist Lankesh in the movie.