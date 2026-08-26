Kriti Sanon rakhi ad controversy: Jewellery brand pulls down Raksha Bandhan campaign amid Kangana Ranaut’s ‘bikini’ remark, ‘some segments of society…’

Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan jewellery ad has sparked a social media debate over fashion, tradition, and how festivals are portrayed. Now, the campaign has been pulled down following the backlash.

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Kriti Sanon Rakhi ad controversy (PC: Twitter)

Kriti Sanon’s latest Raksha Bandhan advertisement found itself at the centre of a controversy, and what started as a festive jewellery advertisement quickly turned into a larger conversation online. The actor appeared in a GIVA campaign celebrating Raksha Bandhan, but her outfit and the way the festival was presented did not go down well with a section of social media users. Kangana Ranaut soon joined the conversation with a pointed remark about the actor’s look. Now, the jewellery brand has taken down the campaign, adding another turn to the ongoing controversy.

Jewellery brand pulls down Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan ad

Amid the growing discussion and criticism, jewellery brand GIVA has now withdrawn the Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon. The campaign’s removal comes after days of social media scrutiny surrounding the actor’s outfit and the portrayal of the festival. The brand shared an official statement on social media which says, “We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions, and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIVA – Silver-Gold-Lab Grown Diamonds (@giva.co)

It further states, “If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!”

Why did Kriti Sanon’s Rakhi ad spark controversy?

Kriti Sanon appeared in the Raksha Bandhan advertisement wearing an ivory Indo-Western outfit featuring a bralette-style blouse, cape, and draped skirt. The campaign also showed her celebrating the festival with her brother and tying a rakhi to her pet dog, with the brand focusing on the idea of pets being part of the family.

The debate grew further when actor Kangana Ranaut shared her views on the campaign. Without directly naming Kriti, she questioned why someone would choose a bikini or undergarment-style outfit while tying a rakhi to a brother and described the advertisement as “intentionally creepy”.

Kangana Ranaut wrote on Instagram, “From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!”

Kriti Sanon responds to Raksha Bandhan ad backlash

Kriti Sanon later addressed the criticism without directly naming Kangana Ranaut. She defended the idea behind the campaign and questioned why women continue to be judged for their clothing, particularly when it comes to cultural traditions. She wrote on Instagram, “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions…”. She further wrote, “Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman’s respect for her culture is measured by just her clothes!! Culture & traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”

The actor stressed that the meaning of a festival comes from the emotions and relationships associated with it rather than simply the clothes worn for the occasion. She also pointed out that Raksha Bandhan, for her, is about love, protection and family and that bond extends to pets as well.