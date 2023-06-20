Home

Amid Adipurush Backlash, Kriti Sanon Is ‘Focusing On The Cheers And Claps’

In what seems to be a response to the backlash that Adipursh has been getting, Kriti Sanon said that she will focus on the love and support for the film, which also stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

Kriti Reacts To Backlash For Adipurush. (Credits: Instagram)

Adipurush has been receiving mixed responses from critics and cinemagoers. While some are showering praises on the Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer, others are apparently rattled by the cringe dialogues and poor VFX. People are extremely disappointed with the makers for making a mockery of one of the most revered religious texts – the Ramayana. While the portrayal of Lord Ram, Hanuman, and demon king Ravana is being criticised, the fans are heaping praise on Kriti Sanon. The actress, who plays Janaki in the film, has now shared a post on Instagram which seemingly is a silent take on trolling and negative comments.

The post shared by Kriti Sanon appears to be a reaction to all the controversies around Adipurush. In what seems to be a response to the backlash that the film has been getting, Kriti said that she will focus on the love and support for the film.

The post displayed a few videos of audiences cheering and hooting while watching Adipurush in theatres. The videos consisted of her scenes in the film along with a few battle scenes featuring Prabhas, Sunny Singh and the other cast of Adipurush. Kriti accompanied the post with the caption, “Focusing on the cheers and claps! Jai Siya Ram.”

Kriti’s post has garnered support from the fans. Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon has also come out to give a shout-out to the makers of Adipurush. While praising everyone’s performance, she wrote, “Love love loved Adipurush! The performances were superb. The songs. The grandeur. The serenity. The direction. There were so many sequences that blew me away. Kudos to the entire team.”

Adipurush Controversies

Adipurush has landed itself in controversies for numerous reasons. Recently, Om Raut, the director of the film, also landed in trouble for a dialogue that claimed Janaki was a ‘daughter of India’. Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah expressed his disappointment over the scene and claimed that Sita was rather born in Nepal.

Claiming that it is “cultural encroachment”, the mayor banned all Indian movies in the city. Following this, the makers issued an apology. In a letter, they said, “At the outset we would like to apologize if we have hurt the sentiments of the people of Nepal in any way… It was never intentional or deliberate to cause disharm for anyone.” It further mentioned that “as Indians, the respect of women all over the world is of the utmost importance to us.”

