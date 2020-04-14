Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who will be next seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey, in a recent interview revealed that the Khiladi of Bollywood has transformed into the beast mode for the film. She also said that Bachchan Pandey is not just a regular movie but a whole package which is high on drama and action. Also Read - Entertainment News Today April 05, 2020: Kriti Sanon Bonding With Alia Bhatt-Shaheen Bhatt Over Baking Tips is Best Thing For Their Fans on Internet Today

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kriti said, “Now I can safely say that it is a very, very exciting role. It’s also something I haven’t done before, and for a while. Even Akshay sir has got a very kickass role. You can see the poster. I say he is in a beast mode in the poster. My character is obviously very away from that. But it is a great combination, and I am very excited because it got everything in it. There’s comedy, there’s action, there’s a lot of interesting drama happening. It’s a full package film, I would say.” Also Read - Entertainment News Today March 21, 2020: Kriti Sanon Leaves Fans Mesmerised With Her Elegant Dance on Kajra Re in THIS BTS Video From Zee Cine Awards 2020

Bachchan Pandey is one of the most anticipated movies of next year. The film has been helmed by Farhad Samji and is being backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Bachchan Pandey is the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Veeram and is slated to hit the silver screens on January 22 next year. Also Read - Angrezi Medium Celeb Review: Tahira Kashyap, Kriti Sanon And Others Call Irrfan Starrer a 'Heartwarming Laugh Riot'

Apart from Bachchan Pandey, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial venture Sooryavanshi. The release date of the movie has been postponed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Akshay will also be seen in Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb, Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Prithviraj and Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re.