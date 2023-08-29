Kriti Sanon Reveals Sister Nupur’s First Look Poster From ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’

Home

Kriti Sanon on Monday unveiled her sister Nupur Sanon's first look from the upcoming Telugu film "Tiger Nageswara Rao".

National Award winner Kriti Sanon on Monday unveiled her sister Nupur Sanon’s first look from the upcoming Telugu film “Tiger Nageswara Rao”, fronted by Ravi Teja. Kriti shared the poster, which introduces Nupur as Sara in the pan-India film, on her official Instagram page. “Nothing makes me feel more proud than to launch my sister’s first PAN INDIA film Poster! #TigerNageswaraRao.

“Meet our TIGER’S LOVE. Introducing @NupurSanon as the lovely Sara from the GRAND WORLD of #TigerNageswaraRao. WORLDWIDE HUNT begins from October 20th,” the “Mimi” star wrote on the microblogging site.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon)



Billed as an action thriller, “Tiger Nageswara Rao” is written and directed by Vamsee. It also stars Anupam Kher and Gayatri Bhardwaj.

The film, set to hit the screens on October 20, is produced by Abhishek Agarwal.

