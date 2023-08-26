Home

Kriti Sanon Seeks Divine Blessings at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple Post Her National Award Win For ‘Mimi’

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon visited the holy Siddhivinayak temple with their parents in Mumbai to seek divine blessings.

Kriti Sanon Seeks Divine Blessings at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple: Kriti Sanon is basking high on her recent achievement as she won her first Best Actress National Award for Mimi. The actress shares the esteemed honour with Alia Bhatt who has been awarded for her acting prowess in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Kriti played the role of a surrogate mother in Mimi which is streaming on the digital platform Netflix. The Adipurush actress along with her family was papped outside the holy Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The temple is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and worshipped by many popular Bollywood celebrities and cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar.

WATCH KRITI SANON’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM SIDDHIVINAYAK TEMPLE:

KRITI SANON-NUPUR SANON SEEK BLESSINGS AT HOLY SIDDHIVINAYAK TEMPLE

Kriti was accompanied by her sister Nupur, and parents – Rahul and Geeta Sanon at Siddhivinayak. The family prayed and distributed sweets outside the temple. Kriti and Nupur also gave sweets to underprivileged kids and even posed for pictures with them. Kriti donned a a yellow kurta, matching palazzo and dupatta. Her younger sister also opted for traditional attire. The family looked happy while the National Award-Winning actress thanked the paparazzi with folded hands before getting inside her. Kriti had posted a heartfelt note on her first National Award win and wrote, “Elated, overwhelmed, grateful. Still sinking it in…pinching myself… this has actually happened. The National Award for the Best Actress for Mimi. Thank you to the jury who considered my performance worthy of the most prestigious award. It means the world to me. Congratulations Alia, so so well deserved! I’ve always admired your work, and I’m too excited that I get to share this moment with you. Big hug. Let’s celebrate.”

Kriti was last seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. She will next be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s untitled rom-com starring Shahid Kapoor and Dharmendra in crucial roles. Kriti is also a part of The Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress is also filming her home production Do Patti.

