Kriti Sanon sells Rs 8.9 crore worth houses to Mukesh Chhabra, earns profit of Rs 4.6 crore

Kriti Sanon and her family have sold four residential apartments in Mumbai's Andheri West to filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra for Rs 8.9 crore, doubling their investment. Read the complete details inside.

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Raheja Developers and Kriti Sanon (PC- Instagram_Raheja Group)

Actress Kriti Sanon is making headlines once again after turning heads in Cocktail 2 trailer. She is again making buzz on the internet, but this time, it has nothing to do with her work. The bollywood star has made some strong decisions in her personal life, making her fans proud of. The latest scoop around her is that Kriti, along with her mother Geeta Sanon and sister Nupur Sanon, has reportedly sold four residential apartments.

The property transaction has caught attention in real estate circles, especially because the Sanon family has earned a significant profit from the sale. Interestingly, the apartments were purchased several years ago and have appreciated considerably in value over time.

Kriti Sanon sells her four apartments in Mumbai

According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards via the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon and Geeta Sanon sold four apartments located in the Raheja Classique residential complex in Andheri West, Mumbai. The buyer of all four units is filmmaker and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who has been lately getting recognition for Dhurandhar casting.

The transactions were registered on April 24, 2026, through four separate deals. Two larger apartments were sold for Rs 3.23 crore each, while the remaining two smaller units were sold for Rs 1.21 crore each. Together, the four properties valued a total of Rs 8.9 crore.

How much profit did Kriti Sanon make by selling this apartment?

The deal has generated interest among the people because of the impressive returns earned by the Kriti Sanon’s family. According to the latest media reports, the four apartments were purchased between 2013 and 2017 for a total cost of around Rs 4.31 crore. With the new sale amount touching Rs 8.9 crore, the family has reportedly earned an appreciation of approximately Rs 4.6 crore. This translates to a gain of more than 100 per cent over the holding period, making it a successful long-term investment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Sanon (@geeta_sanon)

Kriti Sanon’s net worth

While Kriti Sanon and her family have sold these apartments, the actor continues to expand her presence in Mumbai’s luxury property market. Kriti Sanon has significantly scaled up her wealth through high-value property investments and purchases. According to the media reports, Kriti Sanon reportedly purchased a sea-facing duplex penthouse in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill area for over Rs 78 crore. The luxury property became one of the most talked-about celebrity real estate deals in 2025. Apart from this, she also has a 2,000 sq ft premium plot in Alibaug for Rs 2 crore. Kriti Sanon’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 80 crore to Rs 100 crore.