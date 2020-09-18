Actor Kriti Sanon has been sharing her thoughts on social media after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Recently, people treated one of her posts as cryptic and linked it with actor Kangana Ranaut and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. Kangana has been asking for #JusticeForSushant and running a campaign but Kriti seems like she is doing for herself. In an Instagram post, Kriti mentioned people first fight for you then they fight themselves because it is about them not you. Also Read - Disha Salian Death Case: Mumbai Police Makes Official Statement About Last Number She Dialled

Here's a look at the caption shared by Kriti Sanon" They fight for you Then they fight with each other An unstoppable chaos And it's not about You anymore Its about them Maybe it always was."

This post hinted at the current situation in the social media where Kangana who supported SSR's family for investigation, is now fighting her own clash with the ministers. She also compared Mumbai to PoK before her office in Bandra was demolished.

Earlier, Kriti shared a similar post, and urged people not to consider it a cryptic post. “My mantra. P.S.: This is not a ‘cryptic’ post! It isn’t for or against anyone! Sometimes things are just that simple. Sometimes there is actually NOTHING between the lines! “I write because I like penning my thoughts or poetic ideas. What you interpret actually depends on you, and not me,” she wrote.

“You can never please anyone, So don’t even try. As long as you know your truth, As long as your heart is in sync with your conscience, As long as you still like the person you wake up as, And you understand the one you see in the mirror, You’ll find the peace in any storm,” Kriti’s mantra read.



Kriti Sanon has worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Raabta and they were close friends.