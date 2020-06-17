Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon on Wednesday slammed social media users, media persons about on-going trolls who constantly messaged her for not posting anything about Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram and Twitter. Kriti and Sushant were good friends and had worked together in a film Raabta, which was released in 2017. Kriti was in a state of shock when she learned about Sushant’s death and posted a heart-wrenching post for the late actor on Tuesday. Recently, she again took to Instagram to post a lengthy statement, expressing anger over how people, including the media and social media users, have reacted to Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. The Dilwale actor who was present at the late Sushant’s funeral on June 15, along with his family highlighted how media persons banged her car’s window to get a clear picture while she was on her way to Sushant’s last rites. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Reveals He Had No Idea About His Son Suffering From Depression

Kriti Sanon appealed, “Banging the car window and saying, ‘madam sheesha neeche karo na’ to get a clearer picture of someone going for a funeral. The funeral is a very personal and private affair. Let’s put humanity before our profession! I request media to either not be present there or at least maintain some dignity and distance, behind the starry glitter and the so-called glamour, we are normal human beings with the same feelings you have. Don’t forget that”. Also Read - 'Sushant Singh Rajput Wanted to Quit Acting And Start Farming', Reveals Rumi Jaffery, Director of Sushant- Rhea Chakraborty Film

Kriti also talked about social media like how it has become a toxic place where people only like to pretend to care. “It’s strange that the otherwise trolling, gossiping world suddenly wakes up to your niceness and positive sides once you are gone. Social media is the fakest, most toxic place and if you have not posted RIP or said something publicly, you are considered not to be grieving, when in reality, those are the people grieving for real. It seems social media is the new ‘real world’.. and the real world has become fake,” she wrote. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha Files Case Against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor And Others

A lot of people have come out with theories and assumptions over Sushant’s demise. Emphasising on the need to stop playing the blame game, Kriti continued: “The blame game never ends… stop talking bad about anyone at all… stop the gossip…stop thinking you know it all, or your opinion is the truth. Everyone is battling a fight you know nothing of. So know that any negativity coming out of your mouth, any trolling, any bitching shows what you are, not what they are. And while most of us manage to ignore it or filter it or not get bothered by one nasty comment, it still subconsciously affects us, some more than others.”

Kriti ended her post with a strong message. She asked everyone to stop using phrases like “ladke nahin rote (boys don’t cry)” and “don’t cry be strong. “Crying is not a sign of weakness… so cry your heart out, scream if you need to, know everything that you are feeling, it’s ok to be not ok, but talk it out with the one you feel might understand. Take your time to heal. Hold onto your family and people who genuinely love you and care about you. Never let them go…they are your strength and will be by your side no matter what. So let them be around…no one is strong enough to battle life alone,” Kriti concluded.

On the day of Sushant’s death i.e. on June 14, Kriti did not make any post on Sushant’s death, neither has she made any statement and that’s the reason she is being criticised and trolled on social media. Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon took to Twitter to give it back at trolls also requested all to let them grieve in peace. Nupur’s Instagram post read, “Everybody has suddenly started talking about mental health on social media since yesterday… and then we have people harassing people who are actually in a state of shock, who are hurt, who are grieving.. by sending them digusting tweets, msgs, comments for not posting on Instagram!! Aap ki permission ho toh sukoon se to sakte hain?? Please??” (sic).