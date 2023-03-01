Home

Kriti Sanon Snaps at Reporter Over Question About Kartik Aaryan After Shehzada’s Flop

Kriti Sanon was asked to share her equation with Kartik Aaryan after their movie Shehzada didn't perform well at the box office. Her epic reply to a reporter goes viral. Check here.

Actress Kriti Sanon, who was last seen with Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada, recently got miffed at a reporter during an award function. Kriti was asked about Kartik Aaryan and Shehzada getting flop at the box office. While interacting with the media, a reporter asked, “What do you like about Kartik the most?” She got offended and replied saying, “Is this the platform to talk about that?”

Kriti Sanon – Kartik Aaryan’s Rumoured Relation

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan have been linked earlier a lot of times. There were reports that the two were dating. Addressing the rumours, Kriti had said, “It is (result of) people’s need for information. I don’t know if social media is a great thing to happen to us or a bad thing that happened to us. I have mixed feelings when it comes to that. If you ask me about these petty things, they don’t bother me at all. It just makes you feel like ‘I wish my life was as interesting as it sounded it to be.”

After that interview, Kartik and Kriti attended the GQ’s 30 Most Influential Young Indians of 2022 when Kriti ignored Kartik at the awards show. A video was shared online by a paparazzo about the same.

Is Kriti Sanon Dating Prabhas?

Kriti Sanon has been currently linked with south sensation Prabhas. There were reports that the two are all set to marry each other. Last year at an event, when Prabhas was asked about their relationship, he said, “It’s old news, sir. There was also a clarification from madam that there was no such thing.” When the Baahubali star was asked if he has any wedding plans, Prabhas said, “No idea, sir. I don’t know yet. I will definitely get married, but it’s not written in my destiny yet.”

