Kriti Sanon speaks about marriage, family plans, and egg freezing amid dating Kabir Bahia: ‘Nobody else can…’

Amid dating rumours with Kabir Bahia, Kriti Sanon spoke about her views on marriage and parenthood, revealing that she froze her eggs before Mimi to take control of her future choices.

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Kriti Sanon (PC: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon has never shied away from speaking her mind, whether it’s about her career or her personal life. While rumours surrounding her relationship with businessman Kabir Bahia continue to make headlines, the actress recently shifted the focus to a much more personal subject. Kriti spoke openly about the choices she has made for her future, including one decision that she describes as one of the smartest things she has ever done. The actress reflected on how preparing for her National Award-winning film Mimi changed her perspective on motherhood and long-term planning. In a recent interaction with Humans of Bombay founder, the actor revealed that she froze her eggs a few years ago and considers it as a gift.

Kriti Sanon reveals why she froze her eggs during Mimi

Kriti Sanon revealed that she decided to freeze her eggs while preparing for Mimi, a film that required her to gain nearly 15 kilograms to portray a surrogate mother. She shared that the experience made her think deeply about motherhood and her future, prompting her to make what she called a “smart” decision.

She revealed, “You have one life. You have to get to live it the way you want to live it. It’s your story to write. Nobody else can write it. You have one life. You have to get to live it the way you want to live it. Honestly, I froze my eggs. So, there was a time when I was thinking about these questions, and I never wanted to be tied down to the fact that I need to get married now or I need to have kids now, and I am doing it because I have a timeline.”

Speaking about the choice, Kriti said freezing her eggs was “the best gift that you can give yourself”. She explained that it gave her peace of mind and removed the pressure of constantly thinking about the biological clock. Rather than feeling rushed into major life decisions, she now feels she has given herself more flexibility when it comes to planning a family.

She further revealed, “I did it very smartly during that time when I had to gain weight for Mimi. It makes you bloat. I spoke to someone who told me about it and said that this is the best thing you can do for yourself if you can. It’s the best gift you can give yourself. And it was playing on my mind. When I was told to gain weight, I realised I had two months of no shoot, and all I am supposed to do is gain weight, and this is a film on surrogacy, so let me just do it because I felt everything.”

Kriti Sanon views on marriage and family

Marriage may be a frequent topic whenever Kriti Sanon appears in public, but the actress made it clear that she is in no hurry to tie the knot. She said she would like to get married when she genuinely feels ready, rather than because of societal expectations or questions about age.

She highlighted, “Whether it’s marriage or kids, you need to do it when you feel it inside. When you feel ready for it. It should not come out of a clock or some pressure, and I know not everyone can afford it. And I am fortunate that I could afford it. So, I did it.”

Kriti also admitted that marriage and parenthood should happen at the right time and not under pressure from society. By choosing to freeze her eggs, she feels she has allowed herself the freedom to focus on both her personal happiness and professional ambitions without feeling rushed.

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia relationship

Kriti Sanon and UK-based entrepreneur Kabir Bahia have been at the centre of dating rumours for more than a year now. While neither has officially confirmed the relationship, they frequently appear together at family gatherings, vacations, and dinner dates.

The duo recently made headlines following rumors of a breakup, which sparked after a photo of Kabir with another woman surfaced online. However, sources quickly clarified that the woman in the viral picture was one of his family friends.

To put a stop on breakup rumours, last week, Kriti shared a series of photos, one of which included Kabir as well. She captioned the post, “Half-yearly dump! Some moments that never made it to the gram… (And some never will…).” Recently, the two were also spotted together on a dinner date at a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai.

For now, Kriti Sanon is fully focused on her career and was last seen in Cocktail 2 along with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.