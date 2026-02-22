Home

Kriti Sanon spotted with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia on London streets, video goes viral

A candid clip of Kriti Sanon enjoying a casual walk in London with Kabir Bahia has caught fans’ attention online, sparking fresh buzz around their relationship.

Kriti Sanon’s personal life has once again grabbed attention after a video of her walking on the streets of London surfaced online. The actress, who usually keeps her relationships private, was seen spending time with her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia. The short clip quickly went viral on social media, sparking fresh conversations among fans about their bond.

What does the viral London video show?

In the now viral clip, Kriti Sanon is seen walking hand in hand with Kabir Bahia during what appears to be a casual outing in London. The two look comfortable in each other’s company as they stroll through the streets. Kabir is dressed in a blue sweatshirt with matching co ord pants, while Kriti keeps her look simple in a brown fitted T-shirt paired with blue baggy denim jeans and a brown puffer jacket. She completes her outfit with black boots.

At one point in the video, Kabir notices that someone is filming them. However, he does not react strongly or ask for the recording to stop. The couple continues walking and talking, appearing relaxed despite being spotted.

Is the video new or old?

There is still some confusion about whether the video is old or recent. In the clip, Kriti is seen with short hair, whereas she currently has longer coloured hair. However, reports suggest that she is presently in London, which has added to the speculation. Without an official confirmation, it remains unclear when exactly the video was shot.

How did dating rumours begin between Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia?

The rumours about Kriti dating Kabir Bahia started months ago when she celebrated her 34th birthday in Greece. Photos and videos of them spending time together had surfaced online. Although Kriti shared several pictures from the trip with friends Kabir was not seen in those posts.

However fans noticed similarities in separate photos shared by Kabir including him wearing the same black shrug that Kriti had worn in one of her pictures. It is also reported that Kriti and Kabir have a nine year age gap. Despite growing buzz neither Kriti nor Kabir has officially confirmed their relationship.

