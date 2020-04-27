Actor Kriti Sanon, who is loved by many, is one of the popular actors of Bollywood and is grateful for all the success she has achieved in the industry. Now, taking a dig at nepotism that prevails in the industry, she said that her journey would have been easier if she had been a star kid. Speaking to Pinkvilla in an interview, she added that coming on a magazine cover is a big deal and her Vogue cover was after about three years and till now she has only done one till now. Also Read - Kriti Sanon Reveals Relatives Used to Say ‘Industry Isn't Good, Shaadi Nahi Hogi’

She also claims that star kids get their second film before their first film releases and on the other hand, she had to go through self-doubt during early days of her career.



She was quoted as saying, “When you don’t come from a film family, you don’t get your second film before your first film releases. Which happens when you come from a film family, many times. To even come on magazine covers is a big deal. You have to go through a lot to reach that place. Like coming on a Filmfare cover for the first time.My Vogue cover was after about three years and I have done only one till now.”

She added that even the small struggles happen very easily to the people who comes from the film background. She added, “I just feel like those things, the small struggles which you sometimes see happening very easily with other people and you’re like ‘why, what?’. I am probably way more experienced. But I feel those are the times that you let go of the clutter in you brain because there are more important things and you have to start seeing the good side and the opportunities that your are getting as an outsider.”

View this post on Instagram Yup I’m a thinker 💭💭 Sometimes.. An Over-thinker 🤯 A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Apr 25, 2020 at 9:28am PDT



For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was heavily criticised after she appeared on Vogue magazine cover with no projects to her credit. Also, Sara Ali Khan bagged Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh before her film Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput released in the theatres.



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Mimi, helmed by Laxman Utekar. The film is a remake of National Award winning 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychay. She will be playing the role of a surrogate mother alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Sai Tamhankar.