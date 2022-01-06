Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon appears to be ready to scorch the floors with her experimental characters and daring to challenge the performer within her, without fear of taking chances. With her excellent performance in Mimi, her sole lead feature, she has easily outshone everyone else in the last year. Following a superhit in 2021, Kriti Sanon has the most releases planned for 2022, solidifying her place at the top.Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Meets a Fan Who Screams ‘Please Come, Kartik’ Outside Actor’s House- Viral Video

Kriti, when asked about her 2021 experiences, answers, "Professionally, 2021 was a fantastic year. The amount of love that Mimi has received has been astounding, and it has not only increased my confidence as an actor to take risks, but it has also increased my desire to push the edge even further. "

Kriti Sanon's appetite for tough roles is unquenchable, and she anticipates more adventurous roles in the next year. She reveals her expectations for the year 2022, "What excites me, even more, is that all of these projects are from various genres and worlds. In 2022, there's a lot to look forward to!"

Next on the cards for the Barfi fame are some of the most massive releases including ‘Adipurush‘ with Prabhas, ‘Bachchan Pandey‘ with Akshay Kumar, ‘Ganapath‘ with Tiger Shroff, ‘Bhediya‘ with Varun Dhawan, and ‘Shehzada‘ with Kartik Aaryan.