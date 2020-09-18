Actor Lizaa Malik, who is known for her role in 2018’s Torbaaz claims in an interview that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and actor Kriti Sanon were very much in a relationship and looked happy together. Lizaa had a professional relationship with Sushant, and she says she saw him happy in his relationship with Kriti at a birthday party. “The last time I met Sushant was some two and a half years back when he was with Kriti. It was during Kriti’s birthday celebrations in a Bandra club. He was always a very charming, full-of-life guy, who would walk into a party and get a smile on people’s face. We had a lot of common friends, like Mahesh Shetty,” Lizaa told IANS. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Madame Tussauds-Like Wax Statue Inaugurated in West Bengal's Asansol

“He was a fun-loving guy, who had his sense of humour in the right place, always joking and keeping the energy level up,” she added. Also Read - Kriti Sanon Shares a Cryptic Post Hinting at Kangana Ranaut: It’s Not About You Anymore It’s About Them

Asked why she felt that Sushant and Kriti seemed like a couple, Lizaa replied: “When it is a public gathering and a birthday party, the host is always busy. So, Kriti was busy attending guests as it was a big party. I saw Sushant all charged up, dancing, getting a drink at the bar and socialising. They looked pretty happy and they were trying to be good hosts. Even if you’re not going out loud, telling the world that ‘oh, we are dating’, one can see the spark.”

The actress continued: “If somebody was playing the host with the actual host, there has to be something. We all knew that they were seeing each other, as much as they kept denying it.”

Kriti and Sushant never confirmed or denied the news of their relationship. The two actors co-starred in the 2017 film Raabta directed by Dinesh Vijan and produced by Homi Adajania and Bhushan Kumar.

Sushant was found dead in Mumbai on June 14 this year. He was 34. His death has broken Kriti completely and a part of her heart has gone with him. In a post for SSR, Kriti had shared pictures with him and wrote, Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things….A part of my heart has gone with you..💔 and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will..❤️”.