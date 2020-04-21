This lockdown time has made people go back to explore what they once loved doing. While some are cooking and helping others with at-home workouts, some are letting their old hobbies of painting and dancing come out of the closet. Actor Kriti Sanon is one of them as she has rediscovered her love for writing poetry these days. The actor has written quite a few poems including once on the coronavirus and how nature is getting back at humans in its own way. Kriti talked to Mumbai Mirror in her latest interview and shared some of her poems. She also talked about her love for writing and how she just stopped writing to focus on acting to express her emotions. Also Read - Kriti Sanon's Paw-dorable Morning Session Will Brighten up Your Day in a Jiffy And THIS Video is Proof!

Kriti explained how writing took a backseat for her but she's happy to be exploring the world of her words once again. The actor said she had been writing poems when she was around 13 years old. The Housefull 4 star mentioned that the first poem she wrote was on the heartbreak that she experienced when she was in the ninth standard. "I think I was in the ninth standard, and inspired by a really close friend, I started writing," she said.

Kriti added once she started writing, she remembered writing a poem on Tsunami and once when her grandfather passed away. The actor said she never felt writing for the last few years because she was busy expressing her emotions in front of the camera, however, the lockdown period has changed that. "I am not someone who can spontaneously write within 30 minutes; it takes a lot of time for me to pen down my thoughts and I couldn't find the time for it," Kriti explained.