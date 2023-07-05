Home

Entertainment

Kriti Sanon’s ‘Blue Butterfly Films’ Has a Sushant Singh Rajput Connect, And It’s Heartwarming

Kriti Sanon’s ‘Blue Butterfly Films’ Has a Sushant Singh Rajput Connect, And It’s Heartwarming

Kriti Sanon announces her own production house named 'Blue Butterfly Films'. The fans highlight how it has a beautiful connection to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films has a Sushant Singh Rajput connect (Photo Created by Gaurav Ohri for india.com)

Kriti Sanon-Sushant Singh Rajput: Kriti Sanon on Tuesday announced that she has launched her film production house named ‘Blue Butterfly Films’. She tagged her sister Nupur Sanon in a big note on Instagram as she talked about making cinema that she loves and stands by. The actor further talked about how she loves to be evolving in the industry and this is a tribute to her love for filmmaking.

Trending Now

The announcement received love and appreciation from all corners. Many fans lauded Kriti for expanding her horizons and following the footsteps of other successful female actors who chose to become producers at a young age. However, a section of the audience was also quick to find out a beautiful connection between her production house and Sushant Singh Rajput.

You may like to read

When Kriti Sanon Expressed Her Love For Sushant Singh Rajput

Kriti and Sushant dated for a long time before he moved on to have a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty. The two shared a lovely chemistry. In fact, Kriti’s sister Nupur was also close to the later actor. After the news of his death, Kriti went away from social media for a few days and took her own time to deal with the news. Later, she made a post sharing her photos with SSR from the shoot of Raabta and wrote how she hoped he was resting amid the same stars he most immensely loved.

Fans Highlight The Beautiful Connection Between Sushant Singh Rajput And Blue Butterfly Films

On Tuesday, as soon as Kriti announced the name of her production house, fans flocked to the comment section to highlight ‘blue butterflies’ was the most used emoji by Sushant and it meant something special to him. Once the late actor was even quizzed about using blue butterflies in the captions of his social media posts and he explained how it stood for magic, truth, feelings, and love.

When a person asked, “I have noticed that you use (Blue butterfly emoji) a lot! Does this emoji mean something or you simply use it because of your love for butterflies? Curious to know (sic)” To this, Sushant replied, “signifies the emergence, the inevitable, the resonance, between you ad I and all of us (sic).”

He added, “For feelings you could trust, for meanings you could refer to chaos theory/ complexity theory/ fractals/non-linear dynamics/ butterfly effect/ philosophy. science/ complex numbers/ cognitive science/behavioral economics etc etc… but we could also just feel, I move my fingers here and you smile there, it is resonance my love, magical, (blue butterfly emoji).”

Sushant’s fans didn’t forget this special connection and were quick to highlight this to Kriti in her post. One fan wrote, “Blue butterfly is a symbol of Sushant (sic).” Another wrote, “We miss him too… Thank you for keeping his memories alive…IYKYK (sic).”

Kriti, meanwhile, has announced her first venture under Blue Butterfly Films. The actor on Wednesday revealed that she is reuniting with Kajol eight years after ‘Dilwale’ for the Netflix film ‘Do Patti’ which will be co-produced by her and Kanika Dhillon. She wrote, “Thrilled to announce DO PATTI! 🦋🦋Alongside 3 very strong-headed, inspiring and immensely talented women (sic).”

Watch this space for more updates on Do Patti!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES