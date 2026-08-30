Kriti Sanon’s jewellery campaign withdrawn amid store tensions, brand founder breaks silence, says ‘Our first responsibility…’

Kriti Sanon’s festive jewellery campaign has been withdrawn, with the brand’s founder explaining the circumstances behind the decision and the concerns that influenced the move.

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Brand explains withdrawal of Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan campaign (PC: Twitter)

Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan campaign has become a talking point after the jewellery brand behind the advertisement explained why it was removed from public platforms. The campaign had attracted criticism online over Kriti’s outfit and the way the festive message was presented. The discussion grew beyond the advertisement itself and eventually led to the commercial being withdrawn. The brand has now clarified that the move was not because it had changed its view of the campaign’s message. Founder Ishendra Agarwal said the decision was linked to tensions around some stores and concerns about the safety of employees working at those locations.

Why was Kriti Sanon’s jewellery ad withdrawn?

The jewellery brand removed the Raksha Bandhan advertisement from its media platforms after criticism surrounding the campaign intensified. Kriti had faced online trolling over her deep-neck bralette-style blouse which some users considered unsuitable for an advertisement connected to a traditional festival.

However the brand’s founder Ishendra Agarwal has now said that the campaign itself was not the issue. In a statement shared on Instagram he addressed the perception that the company had backed away from the message created with Kriti.

Agarwal wrote, “I have been following the conversations around our Rakshabandhan campaign with Kriti and particularly the perception that we did not stand by the campaign or the message behind it. I want to be clear. Our belief in the intent behind the campaign remains unchanged.” He explained that the advertisement had been created with Kriti to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and its message of family and togetherness. According to him the company continues to stand by the spirit behind the campaign.

What did Ishendra Agarwal say about staff safety?

Agarwal said the situation around some of the company’s stores had become tense. He claimed that certain incidents had created an unsafe environment for employees working on the ground. Explaining why the commercial was ultimately withdrawn he said, “In that moment, our first responsibility was to ensure the physical safety of our on-ground people and our stores and I’d never allow them to be harmed.”

His clarification suggests that protecting employees and physical outlets became the immediate priority as tensions developed around the campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIVA – Silver-Gold-Lab Grown Diamonds (@giva.co)

What did the brand say when it withdrew the ad?

The company had announced on August 26 that it was withdrawing the advertisement “out of respect”. It also reiterated its respect for Indian culture traditions and festivals. The statement said, “If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all.”

“Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festival.” The company had also said that the campaign was intended to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with families and pets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIVA – Silver-Gold-Lab Grown Diamonds (@giva.co)

What was shown in the advertisement?

The withdrawn commercial featured Kriti celebrating Raksha Bandhan in a bralette-style blouse with a cape and draped skirt. She was also shown tying a rakhi to a dog as part of the campaign’s broader message about family.

The advertisement became controversial after some social media users objected to Kriti’s outfit and questioned its connection with the festival. Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut also criticised the campaign and took a dig at Kriti’s appearance in the advertisement.