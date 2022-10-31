Kriti Sanon recently made waves with her shocking revelation on the latest season of Koffee With Karan. The actor revealed how she turned down a role in ‘Lust Stories,’ because of her mother Geeta Sanon. Now as Kriti promotes her horror comedy Bhediya, her mother opened up about her decision to not want her daughter to appear in Karan Johar’s Lust Stories. The 2018 short film which starred Vicky Kaushal featured a scene where the female lead experiences an orgasm in front of her family. The role eventually went to Kiara Advani.Also Read - Adipurush Release Date: Makers Postpone Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Starrer, Fans Say 'Need More Work on VFX...'

Kriti Sanon said in an interview with India Today, “It was a short film, not a full-fledged film, so my mother said it was a 20-minute thing about only a female orgasm. If you doing a 20-minute thing in a full-fledged film, that would make sense.” Her mother revealed why she didn’t allow her daughter to take the role in Lust Stories. She said, “I thought we would not be comfortable seeing her doing such a scene at the beginning of her career. It’s about orgasm, only.” Also Read - Bhediya Promo: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon Dance on Theatre's Roof, Fans Ask 'Kya Fayeeda Iss Sabka Jab...' - Watch Viral Video

Also Read - Who Gifted Ferrari Supercar Worth Rs 4.02 Crore To Adipurush Director Om Raut?

Kriti continued, “I think her problem was more that it was a short film. I don’t think there’s anything wrong, but how it will be made, how it will look, maybe like Karan said, if he had talked to my mother, it would have been alright.”

In addition, Kriti said that although her family did not object to the screenplay, they were aware of how it would appear to the audience. She said that she would be allowed to work on the film provided director Karan Johar spoke with her mother.

What do you think about Kriti Sanon’s mother’s reason? Let us know your thoughts!