Kriti Sanon’s Mother Geeta Sanon Reacts to Adipurush Backlash With Cryptic Instagram Post

Amid Adipurush backlash, Kriti Sanon's mother shared a verse that emphasized the importance of looking beyond a person's mistakes and understanding their emotions instead.

'Insaan Ki Galtiyo...': Kriti's Mother Geeta Reacts to Adipurush Backlash With Cryptic Post

Actress Kriti Sanon’s mother Geeta Sanon recently took to Instagram to share a cryptic post amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the film Adipurush. The movie, directed by Om Raut and starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, has faced criticism for its visual effects, dialogues, and costumes. Geeta Sanon’s post featured a verse and her interpretation of its meaning. In her caption, she wrote, “Jai Shree Ram” (Glory to Sita and Ram), indicating her connection to the Hindu epic Ramayana, which serves as the inspiration for Adipurush. The verse she shared emphasized the importance of looking beyond a person’s mistakes and understanding their emotions instead.

Geeta Sanon’s post read, “Jaki rahi bhavna jaisi prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi. Iska arth hai ki achi soch and drishti se dekho toh srishti sundar hi dikhegi. Bhagwan Ram ne hume sikhaya hai ki Shabri ke ber mein uska prem dekho na ki ye ki wo jhuthe the. Insaan ki galtiyo ko nahi uski bhavna samjho” (It means if you look with a positive mindset, the world will appear beautiful. Lord Ram has taught us to see the love in the berries offered to him by Shabari rather than focusing on the fact that they were half-eaten. Instead of dwelling on a person’s mistakes, try to understand their emotions).

Reacting to Geeta Sanon’s post, netizens commented that this isn’t the way to hide the mistakes in Adipurush. A user wrote, “Dear Ma’am this isn’t the right way to defend such big insult towards our history or God and if your daughter does good work people do praise it and if she likes the positive feedback den she also needs to accept the negative or the accurate feedbacks if the majority of the audience views are same! It Can’t be possible that she will always be praised even for wrong things aur rahi baat bhavna ki aur drishti ki toh jab dikhaya hi sab galat hai fir bhi agar aap chahte hai ki sab usme accha hi dhunde toh I am sorry that’s not possible what’s wrong is wrong! Learn to accept the mistakes and people who are watching you their views if you won’t accept their feedback then what’s the point of making a movie who is gonna watch after all”.

A look at Geeta Sanon’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Sanon (@geeta_sanon)



The controversy surrounding Adipurush has been ongoing since its release. The makers have changed many dialogues from the film, keeping in mind the feedback from the audience. Here’s what the new dialogues look like The ‘Jalegi Tere Baap Ki’ dialogue has been changed to, ‘Tu Ander Kaise Ghusa’.

