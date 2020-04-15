Making fans yearn for a similar ‘good morning’ wish, Panipat star Kriti Sanon was seen waking up to a dose of paw-someness courtesy her furry friends. Brushing aside our quarantine blues, the video is a total stressbuster and fans can’t help but watch it on loop. Also Read - Kriti Sanon Reveals Akshay Kumar Has Transformed Into Beast Mode For Bachchan Pandey

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti shared a video recently where she can be seen being licked off lovingly from her poodle pets. Having a paw-dorable session with them while still in bed, the trio looked a picture of joy. Kriti captioned the video, "Morning licks & love! Pawsome morning everyone!! I Woof You too! (sic)"

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who will be next seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey, in a recent interview revealed that the Khiladi of Bollywood has transformed into the beast mode for the film. She also said that Bachchan Pandey is not just a regular movie but a whole package which is high on drama and action.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kriti said, “Now I can safely say that it is a very, very exciting role. It’s also something I haven’t done before, and for a while. Even Akshay sir has got a very kickass role. You can see the poster. I say he is in a beast mode in the poster. My character is obviously very away from that. But it is a great combination, and I am very excited because it got everything in it. There’s comedy, there’s action, there’s a lot of interesting drama happening. It’s a full package film, I would say.”