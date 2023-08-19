Home

This Is How Kriti Sanon Is Preparing For Meena Kumari’s Biopic; Deets Inside

Kriti Sanon will play the lead in the highly-waited Meena Kumari's biopic. The project will also mark the directorial debut of celebrated designer, Manish Malhotra.

Kriti Sanon is turning producer with Do Patti. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After Adipurush, the fans of Kriti Sanon are waiting with bated breath to see the actress as the yesteryear beauty Meena Kumari in her much-anticipated biopic. Saying that it will not be easy to fit into the shoes of the legendary star would be an understatement. Kriti Sanon is also leaving no stone unturned to bring the actress to life once again on the silver screen. If the sources are to be believed, she is taking notes from Meena Kumar’s performances in her blockbuster hits such as Baiju Bawra, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, and Pakeezah as part of her preparation for her next.

How Kriti Sanon Is Preparing For Meena Kumari’s Biopic

In addition to this, Kriti Sanon is also reading Meena Kumari’s old interviews in an attempt to understand her offscreen personality, Mid-day reported. It is believed that Kriti Sanon will also start participating in table reads and workshops in mid-September. The script of the biopic is also in the last stage with finishing touches being given to it. The venture is likely to go on floors by the first week of October. The remaining cast of the film is also yet to be finalised, along with the crew.

The movie has also garnered a lot of eyeballs as it will mark the directorial debut of celebrated designer Manish Malhotra.

It would be exciting to see how Kriti Sanon portrays Meena Kumari in this untitled biopic.

Tajdar Amrohi Apologises To Kriti Sanon

As soon as the reports of Kriti Sanon playing Meena Kumari went viral, the veteran actress’ stepson Tajdar Amrohi said that she should avoid playing the role. He asserted that although Kriti Sanon is a good actress, she should avoid portraying Meena Kumari to keep the legendary actress’ reputation intact.

However, later Tajdar Amrohi apologized for his remark and called Kriti Sanon a ‘very good’ actress. He also said that he will apologise to her whenever they meet if whatever he said hurt her. Tajdar Amrohi added that his statement was not directed towards Kriti Sanon alone, but was for any actress who decides to play Meena Kumari.

Kriti Sanon Dons The Producer’s Cap

Kriti Sanon is also busy with her first venture as a producer, Do Patti. She is co-producing this drama in collaboration with Kanika Dhillon. The movie will see Kajol in the lead.

