Kriti Sanon’s sister gets engaged to singer Stebin Ben, Nupur Sanon says ‘yes’ in dreamy proposal — SEE PICS

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, where celebrities are always under the public gaze, speculations and rumours about their private life are also always taking over the headlines. One such similar story was with Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben. After months of their marriage rumours doing the rounds, Nupur Sanon has officially confirmed her wedding to singer Stebin Ben, sharing dreamy proposal pictures that instantly set social media buzzing.

Nupur Sanon’s Dreamy Proposal

Taking to her official social media handle, Nupur dropped a string of photographs capturing her grand yacht proposal. In the first picture, Stebin Ben is seen going down on one knee in front of Nupur under a clear blue sky. Behind him stood dancers holding banners that read, “Will you marry me?” The following pictures offered a closer look at Nupur’s stunning marquise-cut diamond engagement ring, which she proudly flaunted as Stebin held her hand.

In one adorable frame, Nupur is seen holding Stebin close, while another candid moment shows the couple being joined by Kriti Sanon, who gave them a warm hug, making the moment even more special. Sharing her emotions in the caption, Nupur wrote, “In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say.”



Netizens React

Soon after Nupur and Stebin finally confirmed their wedding reports and made their relationship official, the comment section was flooded with love and congratulatory messages. Among those reacting were Zaheer Iqbal, Sachet Tandon, Karan Tacker, and celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, all of whom dropped heart emojis. A fan commented, “Oh my god! congratulations YOU GUYSSS!” while another wrote, “Yayayayayaay

(Red heart emoji) Definitely best decision (wink emoji) Steb is a heeraaa.”

While most celebrity couples prefer to keep their relationships private until taking the big step toward marriage, news of Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon tying the knot with Stebin Ben had already been doing the rounds for weeks. According to buzz, the couple is all set to get married in Udaipur this month. They are reportedly scheduled to tie the knot on January 11 in a three-day celebration attended by close friends and family.

Well, a week ahead of the rumoured wedding date, Nupur has finally made it official — and fans couldn’t be happier to witness this fairytale love story unfold.

