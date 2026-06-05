Kriti Sanon’s trainer reveals how she achieved her toned look for Cocktail 2 bikini scene: ‘Pushed her harder…’

Kriti Sanon’s latest transformation for her upcoming film has drawn attention, with her trainer opening up about the intense preparation and commitment behind her toned appearance on screen.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/kriti-sanons-trainer-reveals-how-she-achieved-her-toned-look-for-cocktail-2-bikini-scene-pushed-her-harder-8437437/ Copy

Inside Kriti Sanon’s transformation for Cocktail 2 bikini scene (PC: Twitter)

Kriti Sanon’s striking transformation in the trailer of Cocktail 2 has quickly become one of the most discussed highlights of the film. Her toned physique, especially in her first-ever bikini scene, has drawn strong attention from fans and industry watchers. Now, her fitness trainer Karan Sawhney has opened up about the detailed preparation behind this look, explaining how it was built around director Homi Adajania’s creative vision for her character Ally. He shared that the journey was not just about fitness goals but about translating a specific on-screen idea into reality through disciplined training and lifestyle control.

What was the vision behind Kriti Sanon’s transformation?

Sawhney shared a video showing Kriti Sanon’s preparation for the role, explaining that her transformation was guided closely by the director’s creative vision for her character. Karan revealed that the process began with a clear conversation between him, Kriti and the director. The aim was not extreme weight loss but a very defined screen-ready look. He wrote, “When @kritisanon and I first had a chat, we didn’t just have a fitness goal, we had a director’s vision to bring to life (sic).” The focus was on creating a body that looked naturally athletic and camera-ready without losing softness or facial glow. He explained that this balance became the toughest part of the entire transformation process. Read more: Cocktail 2 trailer review: A love triangle, a threesome twist and a whole lot of confusion

How did the training plan shape Kriti Sanon’s body?

The trainer said Kriti followed a strict routine and trained around six days a week. Her program combined heavy strength training for muscle definition with incline walks for controlled fat burn. She also included Zone 2 cardio, which helped improve endurance while preventing exhaustion. According to Sawhney, the goal was to create visible abs and a lean frame that would still look healthy on screen. The process was carefully adjusted every week based on how her body responded, ensuring she did not lose energy or facial freshness.

What was the most challenging part of the transformation?

Sawhney shared that stepping into the role of Ally in Cocktail 2 demanded more than physical effort. He said the process “pushed her harder than anything before” because it required consistency even on difficult days. The challenge was not just training but maintaining discipline across sleep, food and recovery while staying emotionally steady under pressure. Kriti had to show up daily with full commitment, even when the routine became exhausting.

See viral video of Kriti Sanon’s stunning transformation here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Sawhney (@karansawhney11)

How important was diet and recovery in her look?

Her nutrition plan played a major role in the transformation. Kriti followed a high-protein diet while staying in a controlled calorie deficit to reduce body fat gradually. The trainer explained that the aim was to protect her overall appearance, especially her facial glow, while achieving a lean physique. Recovery, hydration and rest were equally prioritised so that her body could handle intense workouts without burnout.

What is Cocktail 2 about?

Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna alongside Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty and Randeep Hooda. It is scheduled for theatrical release on June 19, 2026.