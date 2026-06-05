Kriti Sanon’s trainer reveals how she achieved her toned look for Cocktail 2 bikini scene: 'Pushed her harder...'

Kriti Sanon’s striking transformation in the trailer of Cocktail 2 has quickly become one of the most discussed highlights of the film. Her toned physique, especially in her first-ever bikini scene, has drawn strong attention from fans and industry watchers. Now, her fitness trainer Karan Sawhney has opened up about the detailed preparation behind this look, explaining how it was built around director Homi Adajania’s creative vision for her character Ally. He shared that the journey was not just about fitness goals but about translating a specific on-screen idea into reality through disciplined training and lifestyle control.
The trainer said Kriti followed a strict routine and trained around six days a week. Her program combined heavy strength training for muscle definition with incline walks for controlled fat burn. She also included Zone 2 cardio, which helped improve endurance while preventing exhaustion. According to Sawhney, the goal was to create visible abs and a lean frame that would still look healthy on screen. The process was carefully adjusted every week based on how her body responded, ensuring she did not lose energy or facial freshness.
Sawhney shared that stepping into the role of Ally in Cocktail 2 demanded more than physical effort. He said the process “pushed her harder than anything before” because it required consistency even on difficult days. The challenge was not just training but maintaining discipline across sleep, food and recovery while staying emotionally steady under pressure. Kriti had to show up daily with full commitment, even when the routine became exhausting.
View this post on Instagram
Her nutrition plan played a major role in the transformation. Kriti followed a high-protein diet while staying in a controlled calorie deficit to reduce body fat gradually. The trainer explained that the aim was to protect her overall appearance, especially her facial glow, while achieving a lean physique. Recovery, hydration and rest were equally prioritised so that her body could handle intense workouts without burnout.
Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna alongside Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty and Randeep Hooda. It is scheduled for theatrical release on June 19, 2026.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.