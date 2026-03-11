Home

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur share sweet moment with paparazzi after private wedding, video goes viral

Actor Kritika Kamra and television host Gaurav Kapur were spotted greeting photographers shortly after their intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

A celebration filled with warmth unfolded in Mumbai as actor Kritika Kamra and television host Gaurav Kapur began married life together. Ceremony remained intimate with close family members and trusted friends present during special moment. The wedding took place inside Kapur residence where couple chose simple registered ceremony instead of large public event.

Soon after ceremony joyful atmosphere extended outside home where photographers had gathered hoping to capture first glimpse of newly married pair. What followed quickly became heartwarming moment widely shared across social media.

Newlyweds greet paparazzi outside residence

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur stepped out together smiling warmly at photographers waiting outside residence. Couple happily posed for pictures while thanking everyone for good wishes. Interaction remained relaxed and cheerful which added charm to moment.

To celebrate wedding both newlyweds also distributed sweets among paparazzi standing outside gate. During playful exchange Gaurav jokingly mentioned that only one box of sweets existed for everyone which created laughter among photographers and guests nearby. Video capturing this moment soon spread across online platforms drawing positive reactions from fans.

Watch the viral video of newlyweds Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur greeting paps with sweets

Wedding outfits reflect simple elegance

Bride Kritika Kamra appeared in graceful traditional attire choosing red saree complemented by green and silver jewellery. Hair remained open which enhanced elegant bridal appearance. Look reflected simplicity while still maintaining festive charm suitable for wedding celebration.

Groom Gaurav Kapur selected classic outfit consisting of beige jacket paired with white kurta pyjama. Combination created understated yet stylish look perfectly suited for intimate ceremony atmosphere.

About the wedding

Although ceremony remained private several well known personalities attended celebration. Guests included Soha Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Amrita Arora, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty and Pooja Gor. Cricket fraternity also joined celebration with presence of legends like Virender Sehwag, Ajit Agarkar, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan who arrived to congratulate newly married couple.

Grand celebration planned soon

While wedding itself remained low key celebration plans continue. Couple intends to host grand after party on March 12 where extended circle of friends colleagues and family members will join festivities. Event is expected to bring together personalities from entertainment industry along with cricket world once again.

