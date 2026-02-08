  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur to marry in Mumbai in early 2026? Heres what we know so far

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur to marry in Mumbai in early 2026? Here’s what we know so far

After making their relationship public in December, Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are now said to be planning a spring wedding in Mumbai.

Published date india.com Published: February 8, 2026 2:44 PM IST
email india.com By Shiwani email india.com
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur to marry in Mumbai in early 2026? Here’s what we know so far

Actors Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur surprised fans late last year when they quietly made their relationship public on social media. What began as a soft reveal over a breakfast post soon turned into one of the most talked-about celebrity relationships online. Now, fresh buzz suggests that the couple may be preparing to take the next big step.

Sources close to the pair indicate that wedding plans are already underway, with the ceremony likely to take place in Mumbai in early 2026.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s wedding plans are in progress?

According to the reports, a source revealed, “Kritika and Gaurav are in a very happy space and feel ready to move ahead together. They are planning to tie the knot around the end of March or in the first week of April.”

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Shiwani

Shiwani

Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, covering entertainment and lifestyle. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop cultur ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.