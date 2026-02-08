Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur to marry in Mumbai in early 2026? Here’s what we know so far

Actors Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur surprised fans late last year when they quietly made their relationship public on social media. What began as a soft reveal over a breakfast post soon turned into one of the most talked-about celebrity relationships online. Now, fresh buzz suggests that the couple may be preparing to take the next big step.

Sources close to the pair indicate that wedding plans are already underway, with the ceremony likely to take place in Mumbai in early 2026.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s wedding plans are in progress?

According to the reports, a source revealed, “Kritika and Gaurav are in a very happy space and feel ready to move ahead together. They are planning to tie the knot around the end of March or in the first week of April.”