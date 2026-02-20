Home

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapoor will have an intimate wedding. Check their wedding and reception date inside.

Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony, wedding to take place on…

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, celebrities are always under the radar, especially when it comes to the celebrity wedding; they are under public gaze. One such similar situation occurred with actor Kritika Kamra and television presenter and cricket commentator Gaurav Kapur. After the duo made their relationship Instagram official last December, they are all set to begin a new chapter together. The couple, who have largely kept their romance away from the public eye, are now all set to formalise their union in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai this March.

Intimate signing ceremony on March 11

As per sources, Kritika and Gaurav will formalise their union in a private signing ceremony on 11 March 2026 at Gaurav’s residence in Mumbai. The wedding will be a private ceremony and will only have their immediate family members in attendance, followed by a close-knit celebration with relatives and close friends.

The festivities will continue with a reception on 12 March 2026 in Mumbai, where members from both the cricketing and film fraternities are expected to attend. The evening is being planned as a celebratory gathering with their families, close friends, and colleagues.

A celebration rooted in authenticity

Sharing insight into their wedding plans, a source close to the couple said, “Kritika and Gaurav wanted their wedding to feel authentic and personal rather than extravagant. While they deeply value tradition, they also wanted the celebrations to mirror who they are—warm, rooted, elegant, and surrounded by the people who truly matter to them. The 12 March party is being planned on a grand scale in Mumbai and will beautifully capture their shared love for timeless aesthetics and meaningful gatherings.”

About Kritika Kamra

Kritika started her acting career with the television show Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar in 2007 and rose to fame with Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2009. After that, she starred in many famous shows like Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Reporters, and Chandrakanta. Later, Kritika made her Bollywood debut with Mitron and has featured in web series including Tandav, Bambai Meri Jaan, Gyaarah Gyaarah, and Saare Jahan Se Accha. She was last seen in JioHotstar’s film The Great Shamsuddin Family.

