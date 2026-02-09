Home

Who is Kritika Kamra's boyfreiend Gaurav Kapur? The duo is all set to marry in March 2026.

Bollywood actress Kritika Kamra’s personal life has been in the news lately. She has been dating Gaurav Kapur for quite some time. Recently, reports about their wedding surfaced and made headlines on social media that the duo is set to marry in March 2026. Following the wedding buzz, many people are now curious to know more about Gaurav Kapur, the man with whom the actress is reportedly set to tie the knot.

Who is Kritika Kamra’s future husband Gaurav Kapur?

Gaurav Kapur may not be a prominent name in the film industry, but he is a well-known figure in the cricket world. He shares close friendships with several prominent cricketers, including Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra, Zaheer Khan, and Mohammad Kaif. He is also a close friend of actor Angad Bedi. In addition, Gaurav Kapur is well-connected within Bollywood and has been spotted several times with Farhan Akhtar’s wife, Shibani Dandekar, and director Kabir Khan’s wife, Mini Mathur.

Gaurav Kapur began his career as a radio jockey and later worked as a VJ for Channel V, where he gained wide recognition. During this period, he also hosted a travel show on Sony TV. Kapur later tried his hand at acting and appeared in two films in supporting roles. After this, he moved into sports presenting. He is a big name in the world of cricket.

His show, Extra Innings T20, aired during the IPL from 2008 to 2015, where he appeared alongside Sameer Kochhar, Shibani Akhtar, and Archana Vijay. Following the show, he further strengthened his presence in the cricket world. He now hosts a YouTube show titled Breakfast with Champions, where he interviews leading figures from the cricketing world in a lighthearted manner. He also works as an anchor for the cricket score website Cric

Kapur was previously married before dating Kritika Kamra. He tied the knot with actress Kirat Bhattal in 2014 in a love marriage, which ended in 2021. Now, five years after their divorce, Gaurav is reportedly set to marry again. According to an HT report, he and Kritika are expected to wed between March and April. However, the couple has not yet made any official announcement regarding their wedding.

