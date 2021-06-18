Kangana Ranaut vs KRK: Kamaal R Khan (KRK) has now targetted actor Kangana Ranaut in his latest video on YouTube. Picking on the actor’s latest passport controversy, KRK mocked Kangana and called her ‘bahrvi fail’ in the video. The self-acclaimed critic commented on the authorities refusing to renew the actor’s passport citing the court cases against her. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Drags Aamir Khan in Her Passport Controversy, Says 'Maha Govt is Harassing me'

KRK said that Kangana claims to know everything and she calls herself the biggest female actor in the country. He also mocked her for having an opinion on everything and how the court has called her application ‘vague’. KRK continued to make fun of Kangana by adding that only she knows how she managed to win four national awards in her career. He said, “Voh chaar National Award kya setting kar ke jeete hain mujhe hi pata hai (sic).” Watch the entire video here: Also Read - Aamir Khan Recalls How His Ex-Wife Reena Dutta Turned Co-Producer For Lagaan: She Did A Remarkable Job, I Wonder How!

Kangana Ranaut’s Passport Renewal case by my eyes! Must watch and RT for others please!! https://t.co/d4DO8JH66W via @YouTube — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 18, 2021

Kangana had earlier accused the Maharashtra government of not letting her passport being renewed. In her social media post a few days back, she alleged that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government is ‘harassing’ her. She wrote on Koo, “The Mahavinashkari government (referring to the Maharashtra government) has started my indirect harassment again, my request for passport renewal has been rejected because a roadside romeo called Munawar Ali Sayed filed a sedition case on me by the way the case was almost dismissed by the court yet court rejected my request for passport and the reason given is ‘ my request is vague’ (sic).”

Kangana also dragged Aamir Khan into the whole situation and mentioned that when he had ‘offended’ the BJP government with his statement on ‘intolerance’, he didn’t have to face such harassment. She wrote in her Instagram stories: “When Aamir Khan offended BJP government by calling India intolerant no one held back his passport to stop his films or shoots in no way he was stopped or harassed. But in my case, I am being harassed and due to my passport being held back I’m unable to travel anywhere (sic).”