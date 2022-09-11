KRK Deletes His Tweet: Self-acclaimed actor and producer Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, deleted his, “I’m back for my vengeance” tweet which he had posted after being released from jail on bail. He later tweeted, “Media is creating new stories. I’m back and safe at my home. I don’t need any revenge from anyone. I’ve forgotten whatever bad thing happened with me. I believe…it was written in my destiny.”Also Read - Mumbai School Peon Held For Sexually Harassing 15-Year-Old Girl: Police

Media is creating new stories. I am back and safe at my home. I don’t need any revenge from anyone. I have forgotten whatever bad thing happened with me. I believe, it was written in my destiny. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 11, 2022

Also Read - Kamaal R Khan Aka KRK Returns on Twitter After Getting Bail: ‘Back For My Vengeance’

Kamal Rashid Khan was arrested in Mumbai by Malad Police for making derogatory comments over Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan‘s demise back in April 2020. The controversial celebrity was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 500 (punishment for defamation), and several provisions of the Information Technology Act. Also Read - Remember Hollywood Movie 'Taken'? This Mumbai Man Rescued Kidnapped Daughter From UP in Similar Style