KRK makes another SHOCKING revelation in Rajpal Yadav controversy, claims actor's brother did not...

KRK makes another SHOCKING revelation in Rajpal Yadav controversy, claims actors brother did not...

Kamaal R Khan has stirred fresh debate by alleging that financial support reportedly collected for Rajpal Yadav’s family never reached his brother.

The controversy around actor Rajpal Yadav has taken a fresh turn after a new claim surfaced on social media. While the actor remains in jail in connection with a cheque bounce case, filmmaker and critic Kamaal R. Khan has now made a startling statement about the financial help reportedly offered to the actor’s family. His remarks have once again brought the matter into the spotlight.

Rajpal Yadav is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi after surrendering in a long-pending cheque bounce case. The dispute dates back to 2010 when he borrowed around Rs 5 crore to finance his directorial film Ata Pata Laapata. The movie did not perform well at the box office and the losses reportedly led to mounting debt. Over time the amount with interest reportedly rose to nearly Rs 9 crore.

What KRK claimed about financial support?

After Rajpal surrendered reports suggested that several Bollywood celebrities had come forward to support him financially. Names like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Gurmeet Choudhary, Mika Singh and Varun Dhawan were mentioned as those who had extended help. Rajpal’s manager also stated in an interview that many well-known personalities had reached out during this difficult phase.

However, KRK has now claimed that Rajpal’s brother denied receiving any money from anyone so far. Taking to his social media account, he alleged that while news of support was being circulated, no actual funds had reached the family. He further stated that Rajpal’s brother has expressed faith only in Sonu Sood and hopes he will provide financial assistance of around Rs 1 to 2 crore.

See post of Kamaal Rashid Khan here

Brother of #RajpalYadav said that they haven’t got any money from anybody till now. All the ppl are just giving News of helping Rajpal for publicity. He said that he believes only @SonuSood and he is very much sure that Sonu will give them ₹1-2CR today. Let’s see if Sonu Bhai… — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 13, 2026

Manager’s statement on industry support

In contrast Rajpal Yadav’s manager Goldie maintained that several actors and industry figures including, have shown concern and offered help. He mentioned that many calls were received and that Rajpal deeply appreciated the support coming his way during this challenging time.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.