Self-proclaimed film critic and Deshdrohi film actor Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK has reacted to the brutal beheading incident in Udaipur that has sent shockwaves across the nation. In a shocking incident, a man was beheaded in broad daylight by two men in Udaipur's Maldas street area on Tuesday for sharing a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, now suspended BJP leader. A video of the incident which has been doing rounds on social media showed two men holding a butcher knife and claiming responsibility for the murder.

Reacting to the brutal incident, KRK wrote on twitter: Prophet Muhammad never harmed anyone physically, So nobody should use Islam to do any criminal activity. #Udaipur!

Prophet Muhammad never harmed anyone physically, So nobody should use Islam to do any criminal activity. #Udaipur! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 28, 2022

Following the heinous incident, the Udaipur police are on alert and shops in the Maldas street area have been shut to avoid any untoward incident. Meanwhile terming the incident shameful, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot appealed to people of all religions to maintain calm.