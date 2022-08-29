Film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan, known as KRK has recently blamed actress Anushka Sharma for Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s bad form. Recently, in an interview, Virat Kohli bared his feelings and opened up about his struggles with mental health. Calling it ‘depression’, KRK claimed wife of Virat and actress Anushka Sharma is behind cricketer husband Virat Kohli’s mental health. KRK wrote in a tweet that she must have “put in his head” that he is depressed because he is the first Indian cricketer to have made such a confession about his mental health. After his tweet went viral, KRK deleted it as people were bashing him for his remark.Also Read - India and Pakistan Forced to Keep Extra Fielder Inside 30-Yard Circle During Asia Cup Match Due to Slow Over-Rate

A LOOK AT KRK’s TWEETS

KRK had tweeted, "Virat Kohli is the first cricketer in India who is having problem of depression. Ye hai result ek heroine se shaadi karne ka. She must have put in his head that he is having depression problem." KRK also wrote in an undeleted tweet, "Ek North Indian strong boy #ViratKohli Ko Depression Ki Beemari Kaise Ho Gayee? (How could a strong North Indian boy suffer from depression)?" He also questioned his presence in Team India despite his claim.

VIRAT KOHLI ON MENTAL HEALTH

Virat Kohli recently opened up about his struggles with mental health and how the pressure to play for India has taken a toll on his health. He was also completely away from the game for more than a month. Virat Kohli, who returned to cricket with India vs Pakistan take in the 2022 Asia Cup, told Star Sports, "I came to the realisation that I was trying to fake my intensity a bit recently. I was convincing myself that no, you had the intensity. But your body is telling you to stop. Your mind is telling me to take a break and step back. I'm looked at as a guy who has been mentally very strong and I am. But everyone has a limit and you need to recognize that limit, otherwise, things can get unhealthy for you. This period actually taught me a lot of things that I wasn't allowing to come to surface. When they eventually came up, I embraced it."