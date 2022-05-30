Mumbai: Self-proclaimed film critic and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamaal R Khan‘s biography Controversial KRK was launched on May 25 by Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan. Celebs took to social media to share a video teaser of KRK’s new book. Actor Kartik Aaryan also shared a post on Kamal’s book and several other celebs congratulated including Kiara Advani, but she later deleted it. KRK in no time took a dig at her on social media and wrote it was because of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. Kamaal R Khan shared a screenshot where Kiara Advani’s comment read, “Congratulations” with two smiling face emojis. It was followed by Sanjay Dutt’s tweet. Kamaal wrote about the deleted tweet, “Actress #KiaraAdvani did this tweet and deleted after 10 minutes. When I asked her reason? She said that @SidMalhotra got angry and asked her to delete the tweet. Why are you so useless Sidharth? Why do you use girls as your shield? First it was Alia Bhatt and now Kiara Advani. Be a man.”Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Collects Rs 146 Crore Worldwide, Kartik-Kiara Starrer Beats Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi

Last week, KRK shared his biography on Twitter. Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and other celebs have also shared their good wishes for him. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Leave KJo's Party Together, Fans Say 'This is What They Call Pyaar' - See Viral Pic!

A look at KRK’s Tweet:

Kiara Advani has managed to establish herself in Bollywood in a couple of years. She is presently enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film has collected Rs 122.69 crore in India Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection: Kartik-Kiara's Horror Comedy Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide on Day 6