Controversy king Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) is at it once again and this time, he took a jibe at Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra for making TikTok videos all day. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shares Video with Daughter Shamisha on Touching 15 Million TikTok Followers

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Kamaal R Khan wrote, ““Agar Heroine wife Hone Ka Sabse Zyada Faida Kisi Ne Uthaya Hai, Toh Woh hai #RajKundra! Din Bhar #ShilpaShetty Ke Saath Ghar Par Baithkar #TikTok video Banata Hai (If anyone has made the best use of have a heroine wife, it is Raj Kundra. He sits at home and makes TikTok videos with Shilpa Shetty all day).” Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Pens Heartfelt Note on Expressing Gratitude to Parents- Watch Video

Replying to KRK, Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s husband Raj Kundra wrote, “Sir Jaisey KRK sub ko manoranjan dethey hai humara bhi farz banta hai Janta ko lock down mein entertained rakhney ka…nahi tho lok #EkVillain aur #Deshdrohi na samaj baithey (Sir just like KRK entertains everyone, it is our duty as well to entertain people in lockdown. Otherwise people will call us #EkVillain and #Deshdrohi).”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently shared a video which marked the completetion of her 15 millioon followers on TikTok app.

Last month, on February 15, Raj Kundra and Shilpa welcomed their baby girl in the world and named her Shamisha. They shared a post that read, ““Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15’ has been added to that list now! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April.”