Self-proclaimed film critic and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamal R Khan popularly known as KRK is in the news yet again. KRK, who is known for his controversial opinions, took a jibe at a tweet by B-town star Abhishek Bachchan. Sharing the first look of the film Vaashi, Bachchan shared the poster on his Twitter handle, called the film “another incredible movie coming from Malayalam film industry.” Check out his post below:Also Read - Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan And Aaradhya Glam Up In Red At The Ambani Wedding - See Pics

Bhai Kabhi Aap Bollywood Wale Bhi koi incredible film Bana Dena!🙏 https://t.co/t86eSYnTIA — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 19, 2022

KRK retweeted Abhishek’s tweet and wrote “Bhai Kabhi Aap Bollywood Wale Bhi koi incredible film Bana Dena! (Brother, someday you Bollywood people should also make an incredible film).” Abhishek, who often gives a savage replies to trolls, gave it back to KRK and took a jibe at his film Deshdrohi. “Bhai Kabhi Aap Bollywood Wale Bhi koi incredible film Bana Dena! (Brother, someday you Bollywood people should also make an incredible film).” Also Read - Birthday Special: Abhishek Bachchan Turns A Year Older Today, Take A Look At Some Of His Best Performances In Bollywood So Far; Watch

Abhishek’s witty response went insanely viral on social media and fans couldn’t help but applaud his humour. ‘Bwahahaha, mazaa gaya‘, wrote a fan. “Junior ab is underrated as hell in so many ways,” wrote another.

KRK was quick to respond to Abhishek. He wrote, “Hahaha! Meri film Ke budget (₹1.5Cr) Se Zyada Toh Aap logo Ke Makeup man Ka budget Hota hai. 2nd film Aap Bollywood Walon Ne Banane Nahi Di. Nahi Toh blockbuster Bhi Banakar Dikha Deta! (My film’s budget is less than the budget of your make-up man. I wanted to make second film but Bollywood didn’t let me. Otherwise, it would have been another blockbuster).”

To this, Abhishek wrote, “Chaliye,aap bhi koshish kijiye. Asha karte hain ki is sangharsh me aap safal hon. 🙏🏽 (You keep trying. I hope you succeed someday).” What do you think of their banter? Sound off in the comments below.