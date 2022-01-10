Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan’s superhero-fictional film Krrish’s fourth instalment Krrish 4 was announced last year and since then fans are waiting for the update about when the film will go on floors. On Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, his father and director of sci-fi film, Rakesh Roshan spilled the beans on when can the audience witness the huge film. In an interview with Times of India, Rakesh Roshan revealed that he is waiting for the right time after the pandemic gets over so that they can start with the shooting of Krissh 4.Also Read - RRR To Jersey: Upcoming Bollywood Released That Got Postponed Due To Covid-19 Crisis-Checkout Full List Here

As Krrish 4 is a big-budget film, Rakesh Roshan further said he does not want to stop in between because of the coronavirus pandemic. "I am waiting for the pandemic to get over. It should settle down this year. The film that we are planning is huge. I don't want it to get stuck. As it is, the business of films has been badly affected. So, I don't want to jump into it. I usually spend the weekends in Lonavala. The weather is beautiful there. There's no pollution and it's peaceful," he was quoted.

A report on Pinkvilla suggested that this time, the makers will include time travel in their story. "The makers are trying to build the universe in a way that the world of Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish come together. While the idea of bringing Jadoo back is in place, the makers have zeroed in on the concept of time travel for this one. Krrish as a franchise has a strong sci-fi backdrop and there has been a gradual significance of time through all the films. In Koi Mil Gaya, Rohit Mehra uses his father's equipment to communicate with Jadoo, whereas in Krrish, Rohit himself develops a Time Travel Machine, the object of interest. Time travel will be key to the story of Krrish 4."