‘Krrish Loses, Jadoo Dies’ – Hrithik Roshan Finally Gives Away Something on Krrish 4, Read on

On his 49th birthday, Hrithik Roshan talks about Krrish 4 and how he's eager to start the film but it's getting delayed due to one technicality. He also talks about 'magic' in the film.

Krrish 4 Movie Story: Hrithik Roshan has got a bag full of interesting films in the pipeline. The year has already begun on an impressive note with the War franchise and Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone being ready for a solid glimpse soon. However, what has kept the audience most excited is the actor returning with Krrish 4, the movie that made Hrithik the most celebrated Indian superhero in the history of cinema.

HRITHIK ROSHAN ON FINALLY DOING KRRISH 4

On his 49th birthday, the superstar spoke to an entertainment portal and revealed the plans for the fourth film in the Krrish franchise. He elaborated on the same and mentioned that there’s going to be ‘magic’ when it comes. The actor added that the film is all set to go on the floors but they are waiting to resolve once technicality. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Hrithik said, “I think we should all get together and send out a little prayer. Everything is set (about Krrish 4) but we are stuck on one little technicality. Hopefully, we will overcome that by year’s end. Krrish 4 is definitely in the pipeline and it will happen real soon.”

When quizzed more about the film, he said, “You have to see the film for that. But there is magic.” Hrithik then teased the audience and said, “Krrish loses, Jadoo Dies. It’s a tough one, tricky too…” to make them wonder which one is going to be true.

KRRISH 4 STORY: HRITHIK ROSHAN AND JADOO TO DO TIME TRAVEL TOGETHER

Earlier in June 2021, a report in Pinkvilla mentioned a source close to the production revealing that Krrish 4 might see Jadoo and Krrish doing time travel together. The source said, “The makers are trying to build the universe in a way that the world of Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish come together. While the idea of bringing Jadoo back is in place, the makers have zeroed in on the concept of time travel for this one. Krrish as a franchise has a strong sci-fi backdrop and there has been a gradual significance of time through all the films. In Koi Mil Gaya, Rohit Mehra uses his father’s equipment to communicate with Jadoo, whereas, in Krrish, Rohit himself develops a Time Travel Machine, the object of interest. Time travel will be key to the story of Krrish 4.”

It was in the same month that Hrithik officially announced Krrish 4 while celebrating 15 years of Krrish. The film is directed by his father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. Nothing much about the cast is revealed yet. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Krrish 4!