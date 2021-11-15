Mumbai: Rift between Bollywood’s mama-bhanja duo Govinda and Krushna Abhishek has been going for years. The family feud has managed to garner a lot of attention in the past few years. Ever since their relationship strained, the two have not come face to face on camera. In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the casts of Bunty Aur Babli 2 Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh made a joke about the ongoing feud of Krushna Abhishek and his uncle Govinda. Krushna as Sapna said, “Mereko film industry ka sab pata rehta hai, meri poori family film industry mein hai. Woh alag baat hai aaj kal main family mein nahi hoon (I know everything about the film industry, my whole family is a part of it. It is a different story that I am not a part of my family nowadays).”Also Read - Govinda's Gift to His Wife Sunita Beats All The Karwa Chauth Gifts Out There: A Swanky BMW - no Kidding!

Later on, Krushna took a dig at his wife, Kashmera Shah, who acted with Rani in the film Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye. Krushna aka Sapna, said, "Agar mere bhai ne Naseeruddin Shah se shaadi ki hoti toh zyada khush rehta woh (Krushna should have married Naseeruddin Shah, he would have been happier)." Kashmera and Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja have been trading potshots ever since the family tiff started. He then corrected, "Arre main toh Satish Shah bolne wali thi. Lekin phir ghabrahat hoti hai na, shaam ko ghar bhi jaana rehta hai apne ko (I was going to say Satish Shah. But I got scared, I have to go back home in the evening)."