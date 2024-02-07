Home

Krushna Abhishek Announces Sister Arti Singh’s Wedding, Says ‘Sabse Pehla Invite Govinda Mama Ko Jaiga’

Krushna Abhishek confirmed that sister Arti Singh is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend, Dipak Chauhan and their uncle, actor Govinda will be a part of it.

In a glamorous launch event for the upcoming season 10 of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India,’ Krushna Abhishek took center stage and revealed some personal news regarding his sister, Arti Singh. The actor confirmed that Arti is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend, Dipak Chauhan. The launch, held on a yacht, became the platform for Krushna to share the exciting news about Arti’s wedding. When questioned about the wedding details, Krushna hinted at an official announcement to be made later and humorously expressed his desire for Arti to keep the expenses in check.

Arti Singh is reportedly considering the months of April and May for the wedding, depending on the availability of her preferred venue in Mumbai. Contrary to the trend of destination weddings, Arti prefers to keep the celebrations close to home.

One of the significant highlights was Krushna’s confirmation that his uncle, Bollywood superstar Govinda, and aunt Sunita will be the first recipients of the wedding invitation. Despite the past disagreements and fallout between Krushna and Govinda, the actor expressed confidence in his family’s unity for Arti’s special day. “Arre sabse pehla invite unko he jaayega kya baat kar rahe ho… he’s my mama, we have had a few disagreements that are a separate issue, but the first wedding card will go to him, and he will definitely attend the wedding. It is Arti’s wedding, and he loves us immensely,” Krushna stated.

Addressing the family dynamics, Krushna acknowledged that every family goes through disagreements, emphasising the significance of elders. He expressed optimism that Govinda and Sunita would attend the wedding, underscoring the family’s ability to overcome differences.

