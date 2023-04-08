Home

Krushna Abhishek recently opened up on the feud with Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja during the teaser launch of his upcoming film.

Krushna Abhishek Clears The Air on Rift With Govinda-Sunita Ahuja: 'I Love Them'

Krushna Abhishek Clears The Air on Rift With Govinda: Krushna Abhishek recently came at an event during the teaser launch of his upcoming film Fire Of Love – RED – co-starring Payal Ghosh, Kanchan Bhor, Kamlesh Sawant, Bharat Dabholkar and others. He interacted with the media on various issues and answered their candid questions about his professional and personal life. From Kashmira not knowing about the intimate scenes between Krushna and Payal to the actor’s relationship with his uncle Govinda. The Fire Of Love – RED actor stated that if his aunt Sunita Ahuja is angry with him, that is out of love. He told that it’s all in the family and he only has love for them.

KRUSHNA ABHISHEK OPENS UP ON FEUD WITH GOVINDA-SUNITA AHUJA

Krushna reacted to his relationship with Govinda and wrote “It’s family. I love him.” He continued, “Joh bhi controversies aati hai main zyada dekhta nahi cause uske peeche there is a lot of love (Whatever controversies are published in websites and tabloids, I don’t read them much because there is a lot of love within our family about which nobody knows). If meri mami mujhe pe gussa hai – I think that is a lot of love (If my aunt Sunita is angry with me, I think that is out of love). Agar woh mujhpe angry hain kissi baat se, gussa karte hai mujhpe toh it’s a lot of love (If my elders are angry at me for any reason, then that is out if love and emotions). Aur agar main naraz hoke kuch kehta hoon – that is love (And even if I get angry or say something unpleasant, that is also love). So it’s all a family matter. It’s all love.”

GOVINDA HAD SAID IN MANIESH PAUL’S SHOW THAT HE HAS FORGIVEN KRUSHNA ABHISHEK

Previously, Govinda had reacted when Krushna broke down on Maniesh Paul’s show and said “You are the kids of my dear sister and I have received so much love from her. I’m sad that you haven’t received that love. But I’m not like that, don’t let my behaviour be the reason behind your sadness. Neither are you. You’re always forgiven. Please relax, no problem with you, and may god bless you.” Maniesh Paul shared the snippet on his Instagram account with the caption, “When my favourite @govinda_herono1 sir came to #themanieshpaulpodcast and cleared the air…he is a man of heart!!!so pure!!we love you sir.” Krushna responded to the post, “Love him too.” Govinda had earlier stated that he was particularly offended by a comment Krushna made about his Mama being a villain. According to Govinda, “He (Krushna) has assumed and presumed that something wrong is happening in his life due to me.” Last month, Krushna opened up about the feud between him and his uncle Govinda. He replied, “Whenever I say something to media, it is cut pasted and shown on their social media. Chi chi mama I miss you and I love you a lot. Please do not pay heed to what you read in the newspaper or what you hear in social media. The thing I miss the most is that I want my babies to play with my mama. I know he misses me too. I know that.”

Krushna had also appeared for a long time on The Kapil Sharma Show as Sapna.

